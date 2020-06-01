Cancun reopens to tourism next week

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador held his daily press conference from the state of Quintana Roo to mark the beginning of Mexico’s economic reopening and resume his tours across the country.

Quintana Roo, home to the famed beaches of Cancun and Tulum, will resume activities next week. The state, which depends heavily on tourism, has lost over 83,000 jobs in the last few months due to the pandemic, said governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez. The decision to reopen the tourism industry in the state has to do with a downward trend in contagion, he said and added the reopening will be slow and progressive.

@CarlosJoaquin, Governor of Quintana Roo, explained that the state will use a complimentary traffic light to the federal one for its economic reopening.

The president will kick-off the construction of the Maya Train this week. The fifth tranche of the project will be auctioned this month

Lopez Obrador said the presidential plane might not return to Mexico given that a potential buyer has made an offer. The president said half of the payment would be made in cash and half in medical equipment, and that a decision should be reached in 15 to 20 days’ time. The government has unsuccessfully tried to sell the aircraft since Dec. 2018

Low sargassum is expected for Mexico’s Caribbean beaches in the months of May through July, said Navy Minister Jose Rafael Ojeda. The foul-smelling algae have scared away tourism in previous years

Mexico will focus on local tourism to reactivate the industry and try to attract U.S. and Canadian tourists in the winter season, said Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco.

The government will recommend shutting down economic activity if Mexico experiences a new surge of COVID-19 cases during the reopening period, said Lopez Obrador







