Cancun region outlines reopening strategy

It seems Mexico’s biggest tourist destination, the state of Quintana Roo, is gearing up for the summer season. Dario Flota Ocampo, the tourism director for the Quintana Roo Tourism Board, held a webinar for members of the media last week during which he unveiled key aspects of the Mexican Caribbean’s reopening strategy.

Color-coded phases

The Mexican Caribbean, which consists of 12 destination brands, will reopen in phases using a traffic light system, from Red, which is severely limited capacity, to Green, which is 100% capacity. The state will review the situation each week and announce on Thursdays whether it will move up to the next color. Currently the destination is in the Orange phase, which includes 30% capacity for most segments, such as hotels, dining, amusement parks, transportation, golf courses and car rentals. Beaches, nightlife and casinos, and groups and conventions remain closed.

Flota believes that Quintana Roo will stay in the Orange phase for one to two weeks before it moves to Yellow. Yellow will up the capacity to 60%, including beaches. Nightlife will remain closed in this phase.

Flights have been slowly added to reestablish connectivity, as well. Spirit Airlines will resume services from Baltimore, Detroit and Dallas on June 25. July will also see an increase in frequency, Flota said. American Airlines is working to establish its service from Dallas to Cozumel, as well.

On June 15 Cancun Adventures, Xcaret Mexico and Xel-Ha reopened. June 21 will see the reopening of Alltournative. July 1 will bring Aventuras Mayas and Garrafon water park. Xoximilco, Xenotes and Xenses will reopen July 2. Joya, the Cirque du Soleil production, will reopen July 3.

Safety milestones

The governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, reopened the tourism industry in the state on June 8. In preparation, the secretary of tourism and state health officials launched the Mexican Caribbean Clean & Safe Check Certification, which aims to maintain sanitary measures for the prevention and containment of Covid-19. The program launched May 18 and was made available to travel agencies, food and beverage establishments, car rental companies, water and activity parks, golf courses, hotels and resorts, spas, transportation companies, tour operators and more.

“More than 5,000 companies have applied for the certification, which is free of charge,” Flota said during the webinar. The certificate can be obtained online and will be valid through Dec. 31.

Cancun and the Mexican Caribbean is also the first destination in the Americas to receive the Global Safety stamp, which is a recognition from the World Travel & Tourism Council for destinations that adopt standards to ensure the hygiene of establishments.

