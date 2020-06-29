Cancun Hotel Association: “Only tourists have access to the beaches”

The Cancun and Puerto Morelos Hotel Association declared that only tourists will be allowed to enjoy the beach area since this is the reason for the city’s existence.

Roberto Cintrón Gómez, president of the Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association (AHCPM), mentioned that the restriction that was applied was in order to prevent people from meeting in the sandbanks and not respecting healthy distances, which would generate a greater number of cases; however, in the case of tourists, the entry can be better controlled.

“We have fought so that visitors can access the beaches, with certain restrictions, such as avoiding groups of more than 10 people, and we even ask guests to enter the beach one by one, and thus avoid risks in general, since these tourists are taking a risk when going on vacation, but they come to the beach,” he added.

“The entry restriction is on public beaches, and citizens can wait a little longer because although the economic recovery effort has started, the health situation has not improved”, Cintrón Gómez concluded.

