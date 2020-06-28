Cancun could return to “red” in the face of Covid’s rise.

Carlos Orvañanos, spokesman for the Economic Reactivation Plan, warned that “there has been a significant increase in contagion” and that “the numbers have not been good”.

CANCUN, Q. Roo (El Universal) – “Cancun is the first city “candidate” to return to red at the Regional Epidemiological Traffic Light due to the upsurge of Covid-19 infections recorded in recent days,” warned Carlos Orvañanos, spokesman for the Quintana Roo Economic Reactivation Plan.

During the presentation of the awareness campaign “I love Cancun, that’s why I take care of you, that’s why I take care of myself,” the official told hoteliers, restaurants, public transportation concessionaires and businessmen in general that “people have become more relaxed,” that “there has been a significant increase in infections” and that “there have not been good numbers.

“Cancun is the first city that is a candidate to take a step backward,” he said, noting that if there is no personal and collective responsibility to maintain health safety measures during the phase of gradual and controlled resumption of operations, “radical measures will come” and the city will return to the color red.

“Nobody wants that to happen,” he insisted but noted that the average number of infections is increasing by 50 cases. “It’s a lot… the risk is latent,” he said.

It also reads: “The challenge, to further lower the risk of contagion”: Carlos Joaquín González.

The official said that while there is progress in terms of economic recovery, since activities resumed on June 8, with higher levels of occupation, the contagion has not been contained.

According to data presented by the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, tourism occupancy, which began at 3%, is now at 20% and is expected to reach 30% by the end of the month.

In health matters, the report on the evolution of the coronavirus Covid-19 on Friday indicates that the state has accumulated 3,304 positive cases, with 551 deaths.

Cancun, already has 2,021 cases and 420 deaths, with cases increasing, according to Orvañanos.

The municipality of Othón P. Blanco, with headquarters in Chetumal, in the south of the state, with much fewer inhabitants, a diametrically different dynamic, has already surpassed Solidaridad in the number of infections, which, until today, was the second municipality with the highest number of confirmed cases.

Solidaridad, with headquarters in Playa del Carmen, reported 503 cases and 64 deaths, compared to 505 in Othón P. Blanco, where 28 people have died from Covid-19.

Despite the scenario, the “Semáforo Epidemiológico” will keep the northern and southern areas of the state in orange from July 29 to July 5.

“The blow has been strong; we are in a critical situation, and the situation could get worse,” Orvañanos said. “We must ensure that businesses respect the maximum levels of capacity allowed at this stage, verification operations have been carried out. The governor even spoke of closures already implemented.







