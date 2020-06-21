Bolton will pay a “high price” for publishing his memoirs, Trump threatens.

“Bolton violated the law. He has been called upon and reprimanded for doing so, with a high price to pay,” the U.S. president said.

WASHINGTON D.C. (Agencies) – U.S. President Donald Trump declared that his former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, will pay a “high price” for the publication of his memoirs.

“Obviously, with the book already delivered and leaked too many people and the media, there is nothing a highly respected judge could have done to stop him,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“Bolton broke the law and has been called upon and reprimanded for doing so, with a very high price to pay,” Trump continued.

A U.S. judge on Saturday refused to stop the sale of the book in which the former National Security Advisor describes Trump as corrupt and incompetent.

With the copies already sent to bookstores, Judge Royce Lambert ruled that former Secretary Bolton appears to have breached his obligation not to disclose matters classified as secret, but found no reason to block it.

“While Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises national security concerns, the government has not proven that a ban is an appropriate remedy,” the judge wrote.

The magistrate said a review of passages the government claims contain classified material has convinced him that Bolton “probably endangered national security through publication”.

The book, “The Room Where it Happened,” was sent to bookstores for publication Tuesday, and many of his most damning allegations against Trump have been reported in the media.

It’s Bolton’s portrait of the 17 months he worked with Trump until he was fired in September.

Trump calls the story “fiction.

According to Bolton, a lifelong Republican who remains on the right-wing of the party, Trump is not “fit for office”.



Bolton describes Trump as “pleading” with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during trade negotiations to increase purchases from Beijing of U.S. agricultural products to win votes in the farming states in the presidential election that will decide his re-election.

It is also mentioned that Melania renegotiated the prenuptial agreement before Trump was elected, the new book reveals.

Trump’s niece, also wrote a new book, he says: “My family created the most dangerous man in the world”.

