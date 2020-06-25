Boat with tourists sinks off the coast of Isla Mujeres

ISLA MUJERES.- A boat carrying tourists capsized off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo.

The sinking occurred on Wednesday, June 24, when the “Jesusito” boat was making a trip as part of the whale shark tour.

At one point the ship had a malfunction that caused it to sink.

Immediately several boats that were on the site approached to rescue tourists and members of the crew and took them to the island.

The exact causes of the incident are still unknown. The authorities began the investigations into the fact after receiving the corresponding notification.

As mentioned before, so far the causes of the shipwreck are unknown, but the good news is that no injured tourists or crew members were reported.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







