Anti COVID fabric is created by an Israeli company

Israeli company has high hopes for mask fabric
An Israeli company expects a fabric it has developed will be able to neutralize close to 99% of the coronavirus, even after being washed multiple times, following a successful lab test.
Sonovia’s reusable anti-viral masks are coated in zinc oxide nanoparticles that destroy bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which it says can help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Tests in the Micro spectrum (Weipu Jishu) lab in Shanghai had demonstrated that the washable fabric used in its masks neutralized more than 90% of the coronavirus to which it was exposed, Sonovia said on June 23, 2020.
Sources: Yahoo News / YouTube
Comments
more recommended stories
-
37 businesses closed in Mérida for not complying with prevention measures
The State Government maintains strict surveillance.
-
Chichen Itza artisans and vendors block the Mérida-Cancún road
In Pisté, Yucatán, the closure of.
-
Sale of alcoholic beverages will return to normal in Merida on June 29
MÉRIDA, Yuc., June 27, 2020.- On.
-
Spanish colonial monuments fuel race strife in US Southwest
Statues of Spanish conquistador Don Juan.
-
Drug cartel declares war on AMLO’s government.
The brutal attack against Mexico City’s.
-
“Bad time to invest in Mexico” – Ambassador Landau.
“Due to the change of rules,.
-
30 bodies found dumped in 2 northern Mexico states
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s organized.
-
100 people killed in seven days in Guanajuato
The national insecurity crisis is totally.
-
From now on, MGM and Caesars casinos require all visitors to wear masks
Business Insider (June 26, 2020).- MGM.
-
Mérida outlines its Maya Train Project plan
The Decentralized Municipal Public Organism for.
Leave a Comment