AMLO’s government accuses “the rich” of having brought the COVID-19 to Mexico

In a radical socialist-style, the López Obrador’s “COVID-19 Czar” Hugo Lopez-Gatell, accused the population with the most significant economic resources of having brought the pandemic to Mexico.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Gustavo de Hoyos, president of the Mexican Employers’ Confederation (Coparmex), shared a video through his Twitter account where Hugo Lopez-Gatell, undersecretary of health, can be heard accusing the “rich.” He claims the COVID-19 pandemic was brought to Mexico by social groups with “high economic and financial capacity or those who travel internationally”.

In the one-minute video clip dated June 17, you can hear the so-called coronavirus czar in Mexico mention that wealthy social groups imported the epidemic.

This disease is characterized by being an emerging disease that for Mexico was imported from social groups of high economic, financial capacity by wealthy social groups in the country.

Although the video does not distinguish who or which were the interlocutors of Lopez-Gatell. “there is a proven and verifiable reality that the importation occurred in people who had the economic capacity or their occupation led them to travel internationally, so we were able to document that the first cases occurred and later were maintained in the social relations between certain economic groups with high purchasing power”.

Gustavo de Hoyos did not clarify how he obtained the recording or who leaked it to him, but he accompanied it with this text:

“The daily preaching of polarization, hatred, and class struggle is disturbing a growing number of officials of the @MX government. Now @HLGatell holds “social groups of high economic and financial capacity” responsible for importing #COVID19 into the country. What are they looking for?” he wrote.

The first case of COVID-19 in Mexico was confirmed on February 28 by a 35-year-old man in Mexico City who was recently in Italy. To date, our country registers more than 170 thousand accumulated positive cases and more than 20 thousand deaths.

A reporter asked Hugo Lopez-Gatell about alleged leaked audio of the meeting with Conago, where it is stated that there is a concern in the country about the delay in the confirmatory analysis of the COVID-19 tests.

“I don’t know this audio. Let things leak out… Nothing happens at all. If it was my voice and it was indeed my voice, and I said it, excellent. That’s what I said. That’s good because there’s the audio. The meeting was very productive as it usually is. It is always a great pleasure to listen to thinking people, committed people with a great sense of responsibility to deal with a phenomenon like this, and the consequences it has on social welfare, the economy”.

López Gatell’s management of the epidemic has been defended by supporters of the 4T and criticized by his opponents, to such an extent that the PAN proposed the Nobel Prize winner, Mario Molina, as his replacement.

