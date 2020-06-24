“AMLO will be coming to the White House soon; he’s a great guy” – Donald Trump

The U.S. president said there are about 28,000 Mexican soldiers on the border to take charge of border security and to “make sure people don’t cross.

MEXICO CITY (Agencies) – After Donald Trump’s announcement, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it is very likely that he will soon travel to Washington to meet with his U.S. counterpart, and noted that Mexico has asked to add Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada.

Trade between Mexico and the U.S. recorded the worst record in April; exports fell 48%. The projections for the region add to the widespread declines in economies around the world that will result in a 4.9 percent global contraction by 2020.

In Mexico’s economy, the agency cut GDP projections from a 6.6 percent decline in April to the current 10.5 percent. “Mexico’s expected decline is the fourth-largest, behind only France (-12.5), Italy (-12.8), and Spain (-12.8). Like Argentina, other countries are expecting a 9.9 percent fall and a 3.8 percent recovery in 2021. In the case of Brazil, the drop would be 9.1 percent this year, and recovery of 3.6 percent is expected next year”.

Trump – AMLO

U.S. President Donald Trump said that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would soon meet with him in Washington. In a press conference from Arizona, Trump said that illegal migration had decreased 84 percent from last year, and illegal crossings by Central Americans have dropped 97 percent.

For these falls in migration, the U.S. president thanked Lopez Obrador and said he would soon go to the White House. “We have implemented innovative agreements with Mexico. I want to thank the president of Mexico. He is a great guy. I think he will be coming to Washington, to the White House, very soon,” Trump said in the conference.

On Tuesday morning, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard indicated that details of the meeting for the entry into force of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) have not yet been defined. “As you know, on July 1 the Free Trade Agreement between Mexico, the United States, and Canada will enter into force, and therefore we are in communication with the three countries to see how we are going to symbolize it, how we are going to accelerate it, how we are going to deepen it and celebrate it. As soon as I have the information I will give it to you with pleasure, as of today we have nothing established,” he stressed in the morning conference.

