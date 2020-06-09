AMLO urges Canadian mining companies to pay taxes

MEXICO CITY – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, June 9th, some Canadian mining firms are “not up-to-date” on their tax payments and urged them to resolve the matter.
Speaking at his regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador also said Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. is in the process of sorting out its tax affairs in Mexico, as well as Walmart, IBM, and the Mexican company FEMSA.
However, AMLO declared that there are differences with other companies. “There are some Canadian mining companies that are not up to date, they want to go to international courts,” he said in his morning press conference.
The president sent “a respectful message” to the Canadian ambassador to ask for help in the case. “Why do we go to court? It is very clear that they have these debts with the SAT (Tax Administration Service) and that hopefully, the ambassador will help us convince them ”.
Out of the top ten mining companies in Mexico, seven are Canadian.
Sources: Reuters / Forbes /
The Yucatan Times
