AMLO confirms trip to Washington next month

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed on Wednesday, June 24, that he will travel to Washington in the first days of July to meet his counterpart, Donald Trump.

López Obrador said that this meeting would be to celebrate the entry into force of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (USMCA).

“It will be soon, we are just waiting to define the character of the meeting. We want the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, to also participate,” he added.

This will be the first trip that López Obrador has made abroad since he assumed the Presidency in December 2018.

And on Thursday, June 25, AMLO declared that his chief of staff, as well as the Mexican ministers for the economy and foreign affairs, will join him on his upcoming visit to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

