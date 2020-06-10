AMLO accuses conspiracy against him… Mexico rejects it.

Business organizations, opposition parties, and opinion-makers disassociated themselves from the alleged “Broad Opposition Block” conspiracy (in Spanish -Bloque Opositor Amplio -BOA) whose supposed existence was accused Tuesday morning by Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The presidential spokesman, Jesus Ramirez, read the contents of a document entitled “Let’s rescue Mexico,” whose purpose would be to displace Morena in the 2021 elections and to achieve the revocation of AMLO’s mandate in 2022, through the integration of the Broad Opposition Bloc (BOA in Spanish).

According to this document (whose authenticity López Obrador acknowledged is unknown and unverified) the main business groups in the country, former presidents Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón, the PAN, the PRI, Movimiento Ciudadano, PRD, the media, the analysts, the INE, the TEPJF (Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation), and Mexican pollsters would be part BOA’s conspiracy.

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) presided by Carlos Salazar disseminated its position on social networks: “As the federal government, we at the CCE do not know the origin and integrity of the document presented today by President López Obrador. We hope that the only thing that moves us is the well-being of our country, and we reiterate our permanent disposition to open dialogue.”

For her part, the Coparmex presided over by Gustavo de Hoyos denied any participation in the movement and deplored “the frivolity of the Mexican government’s use of time and space to present propaganda panﬂets, provoke rumors and polarize.

The PAN Governors Association, without mentioning the existence of the BOA, said it was “addressing the two central issues that burden Mexicans” which are “family health and household income” and considered that “thinking about other issues at this time is not responsible or serious.”

Opponents

Former President Felipe Calderón, who leads the “Mexico Libre” organization seeking registration as a political party, wrote on his Twitter page:

“I don’t know the document, I’m not even sure it exists, but if it does: 1) the opposition can organize itself it is its right; 2) If the government spies on its oposition is a crime. Alejandro Moreno, president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) caliﬁcó of “very irresponsible to blame the opposition for the bad results of the federal government”.

AMLO’s favorite pastime is to try to distract attention with conspiratorial ideas like the BOA to turn attention away from what is truly urgent.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments