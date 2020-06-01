“Amanda” resurges as tropical depression # 3, remaining stationary in front of Campeche

MÉRIDA.- The National Hurricane Center reported that on Saturday, May 30th, the tropical depression number three formed in Mexico’s Atlantic coast is now stationary in the Bay of Campeche, off the western coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.
In case of strengthening and reaching the category of tropical storm, it would be named Cristóbal, which would be the third named tropical system in the Atlantic basin so far this year.
Previous to Amanda, Arthur and Bertha already formed in the Atlantic, both far from the region though.
The tropical depression is expected to remain stationary on the Campeche Sound, which will continue to favor significant rainfall in the region.
