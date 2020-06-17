“Aluxes to the rescue” Tekax children win national contest

TEKAX, YUCATAN (June 17, 2020).- Motivating tourism, preserving traditions and promoting both: love for their community, and a sense of belonging among the new generations, are part of the mission of “Aluxes to the rescue”, a team of girls and boys from “Rogerio Chalé” Primary School that, during the recently concluded period, carried out activities to promote the tourist attractions of Tekax and the talent of its people, which allowed them to win the national initiative “We are the change”.

“This project has a great social impact; the group aims to strengthen the pride of belonging to Tekax, that is something that all children must feel for the land that saw them born and now grow so that, in the future, they can appreciate the culture and history of the place where they live,” explained the director of the campus, Roger Cervantes Rivero.

A school field trip to the archaeological zone of Uxmal marked the beginning of this journey, where girls and boys along with their teacher Julio Sosa Várguez, leader of the project, learned interesting data; the curiosity to know more about the emblematic sites that surround the municipality generated the bases of the following activities, to the point of participating in the National Grotto Fair, visiting eco-tourism parks and consolidating a synergy with the Universidad Tecnológica Regional del Sur (UTR).

“With the support of the UTR, the children were able to learn how a tour guide should operate, the advantages of the industry and everything that generates positive things for the communities. Also, they learned about gastronomy and culture.

‘Aluxes to the rescue’ started as a fantasy, as an illusion; now, they are an asset of the Tekax civil society ”, stated Sosa Várguez.

For her part, María Guadalupe Basto Rojas, a sixth-grade student at that campus, commented that “everything we learned, we shared at school with other students from other elementary schools, We have met many people and now we know more about the traditions of Tekax and the history of its colonial buildings. ”

María Guadalupe is part of ‘Aluxes to the rescue’, the winning team, along with Dariana Itzel Pacheco Sologuren, Saúl Teodoro Collí Canché, Dasha Arabelle Ku May, Yuliana Alejo Gómez, Zulemy Jazmín Canché Canché, Carolina Ramírez Gómez and Samantha Estrella Basto Aguilera.







Comments

comments