Activists march against Maya Train project in Mérida

Activists who do not agree with the construction of the Mayan Train demonstrated in a march that went from the Remate de Montejo to the monument to the Homeland, where they demanded that the Federal Government definitively suspend the project.

Around ten o’clock in the morning on Sunday, June 21, people started standing in line, with healthy distance instructions and compulsory use of face masks (mouth covers). Later, at 10:30, they officially started the march from El Remate to the Monumento.

With slogans like; “Yes to Biodiversity, No to the Mayan train, Mother Earth is suffering”, among many other written messages, the protesters walked along the Paseo de Montejo.

At the Monumento a la Patria, the organizers delivered a speech outlining their points in disagreement over the construction of the tracks that would give way to the Mayan Train

“We are here today, with a single objective, to try to prevent hearts poisoned with ambition and narcissism from destroying what little we have left of our Yucatecan identity, our Mayan jungle, that sacred mountain that has been conserved with the wisdom and love of the indigenous communities of our region ” this is how the speech began. Attendees listened intently while still displaying their banners so that their message can be not only heard but read as well.

Shortly afterward, América Canto, representative of the protesters, mostly young people, indicated that they oppose the project due to the irreversible damages it will cause to the environment, especially in the Maya jungle where it was said that 11 thousand trees will be knocked down in the first phase of the project. However, this information was denied in the Tren Maya Twitter account.

