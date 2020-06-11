A child reported missing in Cholul was found at relatives’ home

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- On Wednesday, June 10th, the alleged kidnapping of a minor in the town of Cholul, Yucatán, spread like wildfire on social networks.

A false version said that the child was taken by men in a white vehicle, but finally, the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) clarified that the kid was at the home of some relatives on his own free will.

MGCF disappeared from his home in Cholul, and when the situation became public, the gossip began and some people started posting lies on social networks.

The authorities learned of the facts, and in a short time it was possible to clarify the situation: the minor, on his own account, had stayed at the home of relatives, so any criminal act was ruled out.

Local authorities ask the population not to disseminate information that is not confirmed.

