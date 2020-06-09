9 months pregnant woman transferred by helicopter to the Tekax General Hospital

As a result of the airlift operation that the State Government carried out in coordination with the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) on the instructions of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, a woman 9 months pregnant was transferred from the town of San Isidro Yaxché to the Tekax General Hospital, since she required urgent care by health professionals to give birth.

From the “Enrique Cerón” sports complex in the aforementioned municipality, the Secretary of Public Security, Commander Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda, ordered the rescue of the woman, who was transferred to the Tekax General Hospital.

Saidén Ojeda said that this is the first transfer in the implementation of the airlift, using the Bell 429 helicopter to carry out the operation. The aircraft was boarded by two paramedics and equipped with a stretcher to carry out the transfer of patients.

It must be noted that, after more than 10 years in the making, the Tekax General Hospital is finally operating at 100% of its capacity, after hiring new doctors, nurses, and specialists; as a result of the effort of the current state administration together with the Federation.

