7.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 7.5 originating in southern Mexico was intensely perceived in Mexico City on Tuesday, June 23, around 10:30 in the morning.
The National Seismological Service (SSN), which had initially calculated the magnitude at 7.1, indicated that the tremor originated 12 kilometers southeast of the town of Crucecita, in the state of Oaxaca, in the southeast of the country.
For its part, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially calculated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.7, but minutes later it specified it at 7.4.
A tsunami warning was issued for the Pacific coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.
According to the report of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States (NOAA, for its acronym in English), waves of between one and three meters could be recorded on the Pacific coast, so it is recommended to stay away from the beaches.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Trump blocks the entry of foreign workers on H-1B and H-2B visas
WASHINGTON DC (Reuters) – U.S. President.
-
Governor visits new Army unit to serve patients with Covid-19 in Yucatan
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal made a.
-
Dust of the Sahara is no threat to the health of the population (CENAPRED)
Dust of the Sahara that is.
-
Germany puts 640,000 people back into lockdown
Daily Mail (June 23, 2020).- Germany.
-
AMLO says the INE must be re-structured
In his morning press conference, President.
-
Mexico: 4,577 new coronavirus infections, 759 deaths in one day
June 22, 2020. MEXICO CITY (Reuters).
-
Brazil virus toll hits 50,000 as Spain reopens borders
Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – Brazil.
-
After the arrest of his mother, “El Marro” threatens the government
One of the most wanted Mexican.
-
Yucatan police find missing teenager
Agents of the State Investigative Police.
-
Harvard scientist alerts for covid-19’s inefficient diagnosis in Mexico
More than 50% of those who.
Leave a Comment