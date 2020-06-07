7.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 7.5 originating in southern Mexico was intensely perceived in Mexico City on Tuesday, June 23, around 10:30 in the morning.

The National Seismological Service (SSN), which had initially calculated the magnitude at 7.1, indicated that the tremor originated 12 kilometers southeast of the town of Crucecita, in the state of Oaxaca, in the southeast of the country.

For its part, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially calculated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.7, but minutes later it specified it at 7.4.

A tsunami warning was issued for the Pacific coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

According to the report of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States (NOAA, for its acronym in English), waves of between one and three meters could be recorded on the Pacific coast, so it is recommended to stay away from the beaches.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments