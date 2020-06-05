5G to go live in Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, and México

Despite investment cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic, 5G networks are set to go live this year in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

In its mobility report, released today, Swedish manufacturer Ericsson also predicts that 5G subscriptions in Latin America to account for 13% of mobile subscriptions by 2025.

“While in some markets 5G subscription growth has slowed as a result of the pandemic, this is outweighed by other markets where it is accelerating, leading us to raise our forecast of global 5G subscriptions at the end of 2020,” the report said.

4G subscriptions, on the other hand, will rise to 68% by 2025, from 51% last year, while 3G coverage will drop.

