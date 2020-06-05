5G to go live in Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, and México

Despite investment cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic, 5G networks are set to go live this year in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.
In its mobility report, released today, Swedish manufacturer Ericsson also predicts that 5G subscriptions in Latin America to account for 13% of mobile subscriptions by 2025.
“While in some markets 5G subscription growth has slowed as a result of the pandemic, this is outweighed by other markets where it is accelerating, leading us to raise our forecast of global 5G subscriptions at the end of 2020,” the report said.
4G subscriptions, on the other hand, will rise to 68% by 2025, from 51% last year, while 3G coverage will drop.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON BNAmericas
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico one of 33 countries that keep their ports open to maritime trade, during a global pandemic
Mexico is on the list of.
-
India says 20 soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A border.
-
Small islet is discovered not far from Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo
The emergence of a small islet.
-
Mexico’s Ruinous Messiah
AMLO is upset. He hates it.
-
Bird trafficker arrested in Tizimin is released immediately without any sanction
TIZIMIN, YUCATAN (June 16, 2020).- The.
-
Yucatan state government delivers medical equipment at IMSS
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (June 16, 2020) .-.
-
AMLO gets booed at the Veracruz.
First in Xalapa, then in Emiliano.
-
Senior lieutenant of the Sinaloa drug cartel extradited to the U.S.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man.
-
Fonatur requests 1,000 hectares from the Bacalar ejido for the Maya Train Project
The National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur).
-
World Blood Donor Day: Blood safety and availability
On 14 June 2020 WHO and.
Leave a Comment