37 businesses closed in Mérida for not complying with prevention measures

The State Government maintains strict surveillance and inspections in businesses authorized to work within wave 1 of the Economic Reactivation Plan and as a result, the health protocol inspectors have closed 37 businesses for not complying with adequate sanitary measures, schedules, and established protocols corresponding to this wave.
To date, health inspectors have performed 8,050 verifications and the closure of 37 businesses including stores located in tourist corridors, self-service stores, bars, restaurants, beauty salons, beer outlets, public toilets, billiards, pawn shops, gold retail businesses, candy, piñata and cell phone retail businesses, manufacturing companies, hostels, hotels, and motels.
Businesses were closed down both in Merida and other parts of the state.
The authorities will continue to make visits to commercial units that belong to different sectors including the manufacturing industry, real estate, and rental services, places dedicated to wholesale and retail sales, professional offices, hotels, and restaurants to verify that they comply with the regulations and established protocols.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
