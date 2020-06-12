12 detainees will face charges for the attack on Police Chief García Harfuch

A control judge of the Superior Court of Justice determined the detention was legal and linked 12 of the 19 people who tried to assassinate the Citizen Security Secretary, Omar García Harfuch, to trial.

These first 12 were charged with the crimes of qualified homicide, attempted murder, and carrying a firearm for the exclusive use of the army, navy, or airforce.

The control judge imposed the precautionary measure of informal preventive detention, which they must comply with the South Male Preventive Prison. In addition, it set a period of six months for the completion of the complementary investigation.

The judge also ordered the declination of jurisdiction to the federal jurisdiction regarding the crime of carrying a firearm for the exclusive use of the army, navy, or air force.

Another six people allegedly also participated in the attack, including two women. Their legal status will be determined by federal authorities.

