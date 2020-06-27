100 people killed in seven days in Guanajuato

The national insecurity crisis is totally out of control, and the AMLO administration is looking weak and incompetent, before the muscle of the cartels.
A total of 40 police officers have lost their lives in the line of duty so far this year in the state of Guanajuato, while the homicide index skyrocketed 448% in five years.
Guanajuato is going through critical moments. In the last seven days, almost 100 people have been killed in the state, including four police officers, amid clashes, ambushes, direct attacks, grenade attacks, and threats by criminal groups to extend this war to the ultimate consequences.
The crisis of violence has become widespread in the entity. The official parts of the State Attorney General’s Office have faced, just this week, murders and attacks in 14 different municipalities in all the regions of Guanajuato.
80% of the homicides, according to estimates by the Federal Security Cabinet, are directly related to organized crime and specifically to the dispute between rival cartels.
Just last Monday, one of those groups placed giant blankets in 13 different points, threatening their opponents and all those who support them.
