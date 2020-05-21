Yucatecan Hotels prepare to reopen with ‘Covid-19 Free’ certification

The Yucatan hotel sector will reopen its doors with a “Covid-19 Free” certificate that will be granted by the federal Ministry of Health and Tourism, in addition to the National Mexican Hotel Association (ANMH), which will allow a staggered return after the Yucatan government gives them the green light.
Héctor Navarrete Medina, president of the AMHY, reported that the request made by the sector to the state authorities is the gradual reopening of the hotels from June 1, which will allow that after being closed for almost two months, these companies can resume their activities gradually.
Navarrete Medina assured that the return to the activity of the Yucatecan hotel industry will be carried out with the strictest sanitary protocols, endorsed by the federal authorities and organizations of the tourism sector at the international level.
The idea is that a certification called “Libre de Covid-19” (COVID-19 Free), could be awarded to hotels, which work together between the Association of Hotels of Mexico City (AHCM) and the federal authorities of Health and Tourism, and Yucatecan hotels may be receiving this certification in the coming days.
This distinctive seal that will seek to be applied throughout the country has the objective of being prepared so that on June 1, the return to activities is ready and can be attached to a scheme of sanitation and hygiene procedures to be followed by hotel staff, aligned with the Mexican health standards.
