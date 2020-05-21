Yucatan will defend investments in clean energy

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 21, 2020).- The Yucatan State Government announced that it will defend investments in clean energy, for which reason, state officials will go to the federal authorities required to clarify the regulatory situation.

It will also demand that legal certainty be offered to investments and that the free competitiveness of every clean energy project to be maintained, as renewable energies contribute to providing, within the appropriate regulations, great environmental and economic benefits to our state.

The undersecretary of energy of the State Government, Juan Carlos Vega Milke, stated that the agreement by which the Policy of Reliability, Safety, Continuity and Quality is issued in the National Electric System, published by the Ministry of Energy in the Official Gazette of the Federation on May 15 of this year, has created a climate of insecurity regarding renewable energy projects in Yucatan and puts at risk the continuity of its development and the arrival of new investments, as well as the benefits that this type of projects bring to the peninsula .

“It is clear that this agreement represents a frontal attack on the legal certainty of these investments in Yucatan, causing serious consequences such as the loss of jobs, lack of investor confidence, and damages to electrical technological projects in at least 18 states across Mexico, which represent investments of more than 30,000 million dollars and where Yucatan is an important actor, ” Vega Milke said.

The official added that Yucatan has four renewable energy parks in operation and a wind farm ready to begin tests, as well as 20 additional generation permits that together represent 4.5 billion pesos and the creation of just over 12,000 jobs.

