Yucatan creates certificate of good practices in tourism to generate travelers’ confidence

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 28, 2020).- The State Government presented the protocol “Certificate of Good Practices in Yucatan” for the tourism sector, which, when the time is right to reactivate this industry, will contribute to generating health confidence in visitors and will continue to protect the health of Yucatecans against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Designed by order of the Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, this is a certification without cost for the providers of tourist services that has the characteristic of having an easy implementation for all tourism related companies of any level within the state.

Through a video, the head of the Ministry of Tourism Promotion (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman, indicated that this certificate was designed by the State Health Secretariat (SSY), academic institutions and international organizations, based on relevant and current scientific information and in accordance with international procedures and recommendations, current tourist quality programs as well as sustainable protocols for care in tourist centers issued by the Federal Secretaries of Health and Tourism.

After acknowledging that the health crisis has caused serious consequences throughout the industry’s production chain and, therefore, tourism will have to change dramatically since this historic episode, the state official noted that in recent months she has worked along with representatives of the local and national tourism sector in preserving, rebuilding and preparing the activity through different actions.

“The quality and depth of the program that we present today allows easy adaptation to international certificates and to existing federal programs, so that for certified Yucatecan companies it will be easy for eventual regional, national or global approval and protocols’ updating if necessary, ”said Michelle Fridman.

The head of Sefotur reported that the methodology and the course that make up this protocol have been duly endorsed by the SSY and has the approval of experts certified by the Federal Tourism Secretariat and the support of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY) .

“Yucatan is already a benchmark in terms of security and good practices not only in Mexico but worldwide. In this sense, we now seek to be a benchmark in biosafety issues. Here we prepare to face this crisis, adapting and rebuilding the tourist offer in accordance with the latest global trends”, added Michelle Fridman.

The state official mentioned that all the informative materials related to this crisis, which have been duly exposed to members of the tourism industry, are found in the “Yucatan-Frente-al-Covid-19” section of the renewed Yucatan portal.

“Today I invite you to make a front for Yucatan together, because united we will succeed as the great industry that we are, and as the great destiny that we are”, Michelle Fridman concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







