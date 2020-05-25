Yalitza Aparicio writes her first editorial for The New York Times

Mexican actress and activist Yalitza Aparicio announced she had written her first article for The New York Times, where she discusses racism, domestic worker’s rights, and the rights of indigenous people.
After her role in ROMA, Aparicio became an outspoken activist, UNESCO ambassador, and has collaborated with organizations like the United Nations.
In her article, Yalitza discusses the importance of representation, racism, and the importance of art, among other issues.
"Hola a todos, estoy aquí trabajando para ayudar a mi país a ser menos racista mientras soy tendencia a causa de ello. Aprovecho para compartirles mi primer artículo para el @nytimes, espero que les guste. ¿Cómo va su sábado?" https://t.co/J7JoNdDrCA— Yalitza Aparicio Martínez (@YalitzaAparicio) May 24, 2020
Unfortunately, ever since Yalitza rose to fame, she has been attacked for her indigenous roots and this time, it wasn’t the exception.
Some social media users praised her for the clarity with which she explains racism in Mexico and how important representation is for indigenous communities.
However, others attacked her, branded her a racist, and said she didn’t deserve to write for The New York Times.
Despite the negativity, Yalizta keeps working on initiatives that will have an impact on the lives of domestic workers and indigenous women.
Source: El Universal
