World Hypertension day celebrated in the midst of pandemic

World Hypertension day is celebrated annually on the 17th May. The main aim of the day is to educate the public and increase awareness of hypertension, which is also commonly known as high blood pressure.

Hypertension is a major cause of a range of health problems such as strokes, heart attacks and kidney disease, and can also contribute to dementia. Many people who suffer from hypertension are not aware that they have it as there can be no symptoms, often people only find out after suffering a heart attack or stroke.

The day is organized by the World Hypertension League (WHL) which is an umbrella organization composed of 85 hypertension societies and leagues from all over the world.

The theme for this year is Know Your Numbers, and the WHL would like to encourage as many people as possible to get involved in May Measurement Month. In this initiative which started in 2017, volunteer manned screening sites will be setting up in a range of venues around the world to check the blood pressure of as many people as possible.

More information about World Hypertension Day can be found at www.whleague.org and those interested in taking part in May Measurement Month can register interest at www.maymeasure.com. Further information and advice about Hypertension can also be found at your local pharmacist or GP surgery.

Source: https://www.awarenessdays.com/







