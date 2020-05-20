World Bee Day 2020: bees are under global threat of extinction

Like every year, World Bee Day 2020 is celebrated today, May 20. World Bee Day 2020 aims at strengthening measures to protect bees and other pollinators.

Bees and other pollinators like bats, butterflies are gradually under the global threat of extinction due to human activities. According to experts, the survival of our ecosystem is largely dependent on the fundamental process of pollination. Most of the flowering plant species either entirely or partly are dependent on animal pollination. Not only that but pollinators also contribute towards food security and conserving biodiversity.

Hence to raise awareness about the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development, World Bee Day is celebrated. Like every year, World Bee Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 20.

World Bee Day 2020 aims at strengthening measures to protect bees and other pollinators like every year. According to United Nations guidelines, World Bee Day aims at significantly contributing to solving problems related to the global food supply chain and eliminate hunger in developing countries.

World Bee Day theme 2020

World Bee Day 2020 theme is “Save the Bees” according to the UN. The theme of World Bee Day 2020 stresses the protection of bees and other pollinators. Not only that but the World Bee Day 2020 theme also aims at protecting the natural habitat of pollinators.

Why this date and purpose of World Bee Day?

On May 20, the pioneer of beekeeping Anton Jansa was born in 1734 in Slovenia hence every year this year is celebrated as World Bee Day. Approved by the United Nations, the First World Bee Day was celebrated on Sunday, May 20, 2018. World Bee Day 2020 falls on a Wednesday, this year. The purpose of the Bee Day is to acknowledge the role of bees in the ecosystem. The United Nations Member States approved the proposal of World Bee Day in December 2017.

The extinction of bees could lead to a significant disruption in our food supply chains, drive up the price of fresh produce, and likely cause famine in poorer regions, according to a number of wildlife organisations.

“Without them, we would have no apples, tomatoes, strawberries, peppers, cherries, chocolate, coffee, and much much more. We could not feed the human population; billions would starve,” Dave Goulson, Professor of biology at the University of Sussex specialising in the ecology and conservation of insects, said in an interview with The Independent.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments