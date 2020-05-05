Not all recent animal encounters have a happy ending

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — As animals come out of the wild and get closer to urban areas all over the world, not all of these encounters have a happy ending.
In Kiawah Island, South Carolina, a woman was killed by an alligator at a pond, according to a police report.
Cynthia Covert, 58, died in the attack that took place on Friday May 1st, on Kiawah Island, Charleston County, SC, deputies said.
A deputy had to shoot and kill the alligator to get Covert’s body away from the animal, according to the police report released Monday May 4th.
The woman got too close to the alligator, which lunged and grabbed her in its mouth when she was about 4 feet (1.2 meters) away from it, deputies said.
Covert, of Johns Island, made no sound as the alligator pulled her under, a witness told police.
The woman’s husband and another man tried beating the alligator with shovels, but the animal swam deeper into the pond, the police report said.
When deputies arrived, the alligator kept surfacing with Covert and going under. One officer was able to shoot the animal as it surfaced again, police said.
Covert resurfaced a short distance away from the attack site and emergency personnel were able to remove her from the water. She was unresponsive at the scene. Unfortunately, she died at the hospital, authorities said.
An autopsy Monday found Covert died of drowning, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said.
Source: WLTX 19 NEWS KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C
Comments
more recommended stories
-
UN Body Sells Off Ocean Floor For Mining At Alarming Rates
As dynamic a landscape as any.
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND – ABOUT FACE: A STUDY OF FACIAL FEATURES
This column is a wee bit.
-
Cats, dogs and pigeons are fed in Istanbul despite the quarantine
The mandatory quarantine that millions of.
-
Animals at Merida’s Zoos are pampered with popsicles and cold baths
With actions aimed at preserving the.
-
Is Earth turning wilder and cleaner as coronavirus lockdowns continue?
An unplanned grand experiment is changing.
-
Popocatepetl volcano threatens neraby woods
Mexico City (April 24, 2020) BBC.-.
-
Two domestic cats in New York are first pets known to have coronavirus in the US
Two cats in New York have.
-
Dogs and cats need food at Tizimin shelter
TIZIMÍN, YUCATAN (April 21, 2020) .—.
-
Heat brings snakes closer to homes in Mérida
Experts advise not to approach the.
-
Jacinto Canek And His Cruel And Unusual Punishment.
While thinking about a topic for.
Leave a Comment