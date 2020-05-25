Why Drupal is the Best CMS

Modern consumers prefer to receive information and order products on the go. Today, an online presence is a must for any business. The internet allows retailers to reach millions of customers. This is why an attractive website is indispensable. Drupal is an arsenal of instruments that allows you to increase its appeal dramatically.

With this content management system, any store owner can expect a boost in their revenue. The technology stands out due to its versatility and customization potential. Small and large-scale companies, as well as governments, have websites on Drupal today.

Overview of Advantages

This CMS has some crucial advantages that give it an edge over rivals. Here are a few essential benefits that are guaranteed to impress.

Open Source

Some CMS packages require a license, while free products may be unreliable. Drupal 8 is open-source software licensed under the GPL. It is distributed free of charge, with no restrictions on use. This means you can customize the functions as you see fit. Today, the sheer number of community-contributed modules is astonishing — over 43,000!

The platform may be refined and adjusted following your needs. You will not be dependent on Drupal creators. Features may be added and removed with ease. The open-source nature also means that functionality is under constant scrutiny from the vast international community, so any bugs are detected and fixed in no time.

Impressive Flexibility

Drupal is based on modules, which means it includes core and extra elements. The choice is abundant. This architecture allows effortless changes to ensure your resource is always up-to-date. Small businesses may start with the most affordable functionality and add more features as they grow.

This explains why Drupal is suitable for any field — be it news media or e-commerce. Your and your customers’ data will be encrypted, as Drupal releases security updates every week, which will provide the customer with a stable income and the site will not allow data leaking, and most importantly – earnings loss.

Modules and Load Times

The scope of functionality is guaranteed to impress, and there are myriad modules to consider. Your e-store will impress customers with smooth navigation and convenient interactive features. Developers experience no difficulties managing the system and can implement any configuration imaginable. Finally, responsiveness and speed are ensured by the built-in caching system. It eases pressure on the server, so pages are loaded quickly.

Global Community

Finally, open-source nature brings another vital benefit. This versatile CMS is a product of ideas and efforts from users and developers across the world. New patches, updates, and modules are added regularly. The same applies to manuals and related documentation. It is a dynamic community where processes are being incessantly improved.







