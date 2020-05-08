Volkswagen extends suspension of Mexico operations through June 1

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – German automaker Volkswagen will extend through June 1 a suspension of operations at its plants in Mexico’s Puebla and Guanajuato states due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the firm said in a statement on Thursday, May 7th.

The lack of some components and the high number of coronavirus cases still registered in the capital of Puebla have led the manufacturer to renegotiate again with its union the date to restart activities and align it with that set by the Mexican government.

“Taking into account the dates published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, on April 21, where the end date of the period of suspension of activities established by the Federal Government is mentioned, and in order to gather the necessary elements that allow having a stable supply chain, Volkswagen de México has extended its return to operations date to June 1, 2020 (in both Puebla and Guanajuato plants),” the manufacturer reported in a statement sent on Thursday May 7th.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Source: Reuters







