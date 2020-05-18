Umán continues delivering Government aid packages

The mayor of Umán, Freddy Ruz Guzmán began with the third stage of the house-to-house delivery of the Food Support aid packages, of the State Government and which have allowed to help the most vulnerable people in this municipality in the difficult situation caused by COVID-19.
The mayor reported that throughout the week brigades of the State Government and the City Council of Umán will go out to deliver these provisions to reach all corners of Umán, so he asked for a little patience since they will soon be in the whole municipality.
Lastly, he urged the population to continue with the preventive measures established to eradicate the coronavirus as soon as possible, as well as to stay at home and when going out to receive the aid packages, only one person should do receive them.
