U.S. will start sending people seeking asylum to Honduras

Critics slam new US-Honduras deal, which was released the same day the US indicted a Honduran ex-national police chief.
The administration of US President Donald Trump has finalised a controversial agreement with Honduras that would allow some people seeking asylum in the United States to be sent to the Central American country instead.
The agreement is similar to one with Guatemala and is part of the administration’s effort to reduce the flow of migrants across the southwest border by making it harder to gain entry to the US with an asylum claim. Critics have slammed the deals, saying they violate US obligations under international law on asylum.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON AL-JAZEERA
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Canada bans assault-style weapons after its worst ever mass murder
(CNN).-Assault-style weapons are banned in Canada.
-
Cozumel mayor says it is imperative that people continue to stay home
Cozumel, Q.R. — “We know that.
-
Mexican indigenous people face virus with few defenses
Mexico City (AFP) – A day.
-
Homeless family in Mérida sleeping on the street in the midst of pandemic
Juan Valderas, Teresa García and their.
-
COVID-19, more deadly inside the state than in Mérida
MÉRIDA, May 1, 2020.- “Despite the.
-
CFE director’s son sold the most expensive covid-19 ventilator to the government
The double standards and corruption in.
-
67 year-old woman dies in solitude, this is the fifth case in the state
The woman’s body was found by.
-
April one of the most violent months in Mexico with an average of 83 murders per day
In the midst of quarantine due.
-
‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum hearings suspended through June 1st
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump.
-
Mexico, obesity, poor nutrition and COVID-19
Mexico faces a new challenge, health.
Leave a Comment