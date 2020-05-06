U.S. – Mexico travel restrictions will continue in Laredo, Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is advising travelers that travel restrictions across the border will continue until May 20, authorities said Thursday.
“Although individual states are phasing in reopening efforts, U.S. Customs and Border Protection advises the traveling public that restrictions on non-essential cross border travel continue to remain in effect through at least (May 20),” CBP said in a statement.
People traveling for tourism purposes, sightseeing, recreation, gambling or attending cultural events are not considered essential, according to federal officials.
CBP said that essential travel includes but is not limited to the following:
- U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States.
- Individuals traveling for medical purposes to receive medical treatment in the United States.
- Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions.
- Individuals traveling to work in the United States.
- Individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes. Government officials or emergency responders entering the United States to support federal, state, local, tribal or territorial government efforts to respond to COVID-19 or other emergencies.
- Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade. Truck drivers supporting the movement of cargo between the United States and Mexico.
- Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel.
- Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the spouses and children of members of the U.S. Armed Forces, returning to the United States.
- Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations.
Source: https://www.lmtonline.com/
