U.S.-Mexico Border Now Faces a COVID-19 Crisis (VIDEO)

In US news and current events today, a coronavirus crisis is breaking out at a U.S.-Mexico border region. Now hospitals in the region are having to turn new COVID-19 cases away after they became overwhelmed with U.S. patients coming from Mexico to seek COVID19 treatment.

California’s Imperial County sits on the U.S.-Mexico border. A largely rural area, the county only has two hospitals and now both the Pilgrims Memorial Hospital and El Centro Regional Medical Center have had to start turning away new COVID-19 patients.







