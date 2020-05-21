U.S.-Mexico Border Now Faces a COVID-19 Crisis (VIDEO)

A COVID-19 crisis is brewing at the U.S.-Mexico border as overwhelmed hospitals turn away new cases.
In US news and current events today, a coronavirus crisis is breaking out at a U.S.-Mexico border region. Now hospitals in the region are having to turn new COVID-19 cases away after they became overwhelmed with U.S. patients coming from Mexico to seek COVID19 treatment.
California’s Imperial County sits on the U.S.-Mexico border. A largely rural area, the county only has two hospitals and now both the Pilgrims Memorial Hospital and El Centro Regional Medical Center have had to start turning away new COVID-19 patients.
