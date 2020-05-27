Twitter marks Donald Trump tweet as misleading

The social network marked two tweets by President Donald Trump as misleading; in them, the Republican refers to the mail-in vote for the 2020 presidential election.

UNITED STATES (Twitter) – Twitter flagged two tweets of U.S. President Donald Trump as misleading, stating that the vote by mail would be “substantially fraudulent”. This is the first time that the social network marks a message from the Republican in this way.

In his message, Trump said, “There is no way (zero!) that mail ballots are anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mailboxes will be stolen, ballots will be forged, and even illegally printed and fraudulently signed.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

In response, Twitter placed at the end of two of its tweets a hyperlink to verify the information, which leads to a thread made by the platform about it. Get the facts about mail-in ballots

“These tweets contained potentially misleading information about the voting process and were labeled to provide additional context about postal voting,” a spokesperson for the social platform said.

California Governor promotes absentee voting.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reported in early May that all registered voters in the state would receive a mail ballot to their home address, with the intention of participating in the November presidential election.

CA is now a vote by mail state.



Every registered voter will receive a mail-in ballot for the Nov election.



We’ll also provide safe in-person voting options.



The right to vote is foundational to our democracy. No one should be forced to risk their health to exercise that right. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 8, 2020

He said the option of voting in person would be maintained, with measures to prevent coronavirus infections, and that “the right to vote is fundamental to our democracy. No one should have to risk their health to exercise that right”.

Trump accused Twitter of stifling free speech, and he, as president, will not allow it to happen. The telenovela continues.

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

