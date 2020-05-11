Trump charges Obama with ‘biggest political crime in American history’

After Obama called Donald Trump’s action against the Coronavirus a ‘chaotic disaster’, the US president replied.

WASHINGTON D.C. – (Agencies) After Barack Obama criticized Donald Trump’s administration and his way of dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the U.S. president did not take long to respond to the statements of the former commander-in-chief.

CNN revealed a private conversation that Obama had with three former officials, in which the former president highlighted the main problem in combating the coronavirus pandemic; Trump’s mentality. “It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It’s been a chaotic disaster when that mentality operates our government.

Trump’s response

As usual, Trump used his Twitter account to highlight the “Obama disaster” over the H1N1 swine flu and highlighted his “excellent” decision to close borders with China.

We are getting great marks for the handling of the CoronaVirus pandemic, especially the very early BAN of people from China, the infectious source, entering the USA. Compare that to the Obama/Sleepy Joe disaster known as H1N1 Swine Flu. Poor marks, bad polls – didn’t have a clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

After that, Trump initiated a stom of tweets: “The biggest political crime in American history, by far!” Trump wrote in a tweet accompanying a conservative talk show host’s claim that Barack Obama “used his last weeks in office to target incoming officials and sabotage the new administration”.



The tweet echoed previous messages retweeted by Trump, which earned rebukes for relaying conspiracy theories. On Sunday afternoon Trump continued to send out a stream of tweets of memes and rightwing talking heads claiming an anti-Trump conspiracy. One tweet by Trump simply read: “OBAMAGATE!”

Today, the “telenovela” continues on Twitter.

