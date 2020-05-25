  • Business,
  • Business-new,
  • Headlines

    • Toyota is ready for gradual re-start in Mexico

    By on May 25, 2020
    Toyota Motor Corp's Mexico

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp’s Mexico unit is in a preparation phase for the gradual re-start of its operations in the states of Baja California and Guanajuato, a spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

    “This stage includes the implementation of protocols and health security measures, as well as training activities and production tests that allow us to adapt to new standards,” the spokesman said.

    Source: REUTERS



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment