Tianguis Turístico postponed until March 2021

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 6, 2020). – The 45th edition of the Tourist Tianguis will be postponed until March 2021, but in September there will be a n online preview of the event.

When making the announcement, the federal secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, said that in this way better health conditions are guaranteed for the participants, but it will also allow taking actions to reactivate the tourism industry.

“It takes an important turn, for the first time in its history, the most important tourism event in Mexico, updates its format and will be divided in two different parts,” he stressed.

Torruco Marques assured that the decision arises from a consensus with active participants in this sector, so the Tianguis Turístico will evolve into a better scenario to face the new reality imposed by the world crisis derived from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Yucatan XXI Century” Convention Center.

Thus, from March 21 to 24 next year, the face-to-face stage will be held in the Yucatecan capital, which will be based at the “Yucatan XXI Century” Convention Center.

This was announced during a You Tube broadcast in which Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the State Secretary for Tourism Development Michelle Fridman also participated.

The Yucatecan governor stated that the sector will have a Tourist Tianguis totally adapted to the new circumstances, featuring state-of-the-art technology and innovation, in order to be able to react to the pandemic in a more strategic way.

“In September we will send a strong message to Mexico and the whole world: that we take up our agenda and that we will boost the tourism industry with greater force,” Mauricio Vila concluded.







