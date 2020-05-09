Three IMSS workers found murdered.

The women, two were nurses and one was a medical assistant, showed signs of torture.

TORREÓN, Coahuila (NOTIMEX) – Three workers from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Torreon, Coahuila, were found dead on Friday.

According to official information, there are two nurses, 48 and 59 years old as well as a medical assistant, 56 years old, who were working at the IMSS clinic 71.

The bodies were located in a house on Quinta Street in La Compresora neighborhood in the eastern part of the municipality. The remains showed signs of violence, were handcuffed, and in an advanced state of decomposition.

The women were sisters, identified as Cecilia ‘N’; Araceli ‘N’ and Dora ‘N.’

The State Attorney General’s Office opened the investigation file without ruling out the possibility that the motive for the crime is related to the women’s profession.

A few days ago, a threat was made on social networks: “Doctors just so you know, I know you have a goal and you were paid to have everyone who comes in sick to the hospital of the IMSS to isolate them as infected and then kill them yourselves. So you know, for every family member that you kill me, I’m going to kill 10 of you Now you know” (sic), reads the supposed threat against health personnel.

In this regard, the IMSS regretted the murder of the women and announced that the director-general of the Institute, Zoé Robledo, contacted the governor, Miguel Ángel Riquelme, to follow up on the investigation of this event.

“The Mexican Social Security Institute is in communication with the families of these health professionals to provide them with the support they require. It also expresses its condolences to family members and colleagues,” he said in a statement.

