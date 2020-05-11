Three dead for drinking tainted alcohol in Acanceh, Yucatan

ACANCEH, YUCATAN (May 9, 2020).- Given the “Ley Seca” (dry law) that prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages throughout the state, 13 people bought clandestine alcohol in the town of Acanceh, but unfortunately it was adulterated, which caused three people to lose their lives and five to end up seriously ill in the hospital.

According to data collected, the events occurred on the afternoon of Satruday May 9th, at the Petectunich community (municipality of Acanceh).

According to the report, the vicitims bought the tainted intoxicating drinks for 70 pesos. Unfortunately, after drinking it, 8 out of the 13 people involved began to present symptoms of intoxication, that resulted on 3 deaths and 5 seriously ill persons that had to be hospitalized.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the State Policeare already investigating the incident, to find the person responsible for supplying the adulterated alcohol to the victims.

