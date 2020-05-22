Three arrested in possession of drugs at the Mérida-Cancún highway

Valladolid, Yucatan (May 21, 2020).- Despite the health contingency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, surveillance by the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) has not been neglected.

At a checkpoint of the Ministry of Public Security, installed at kilometer 216 of the Mérida-Cancún highway, officers stopped a vehicle authorized as a taxi from Quintana Roo, which was circulating in a reckless and suspicious manner.

Upon close inspection they found a considerable amount of cannabis inside the rental vehicle, which was hidden in nylon-packed packages.

The occupants of the car, two 22-year-old women and a 24-year-old man who were trying to enter the state with the drug, were detained by the officers, who placed them under the custody of the State Attorney General, and their legal status is yet to be deterined by the corresponding authorities.

Comments

comments