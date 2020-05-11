The U.S. asked its citizens in Mexico to return as soon as possible if they do not want to stay away “indefinitely.”

The Embassy of the northern neighbor reminded its citizens that, with the increase in contagion, the borders and travel between the two neighboring countries may become more complicated in the coming days and asked to take precautions.

MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – The United States government issued a new health alert to all its citizens living in Mexican territory to return to their country if they do not want to remain abroad “indefinitely” amid the worst moment of the coronavirus epidemic.

“Currently, there are options for international commercial flights in Mexico. U.S. citizens who wish to return to the United States should make commercial arrangements as soon as possible unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period,” the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said.

Donald Trump’s administration reminded its conationals that Mexico is experiencing the peak of daily cases of coronavirus, and the worst moment of the epidemic in the neighboring country to the south is expected to occur between this Friday, May 8, and May 20.

They also advised their fellow citizens that, beyond the details offered by the U.S. embassy itself, to be exhaustive in the search for information on the current panorama in Mexico. “Confirm directly with the local government and other reliable sources to obtain more information about closures and restrictions in different Mexican states and municipalities.”

They also recalled that passengers and aircrew members arriving and departing from Mexican airports may be required to complete health questionnaires and are subject to temperature controls.

“Those with symptoms may be subject to additional health tests and may be asked to voluntarily quarantine” said the PSA. They also warned travelers entering Mexico by land from the United States that they may be denied admission if the purpose of their visit is deemed to be non-essential. “We recommend that travelers bring with them evidence of the essential nature of their visit and, where appropriate, evidence of their residence in Mexico,” The U.S. Embassy said.

They also recalled that travelers entering by land could be subject to temperature checks and additional health inspections. “Travelers may experience significant delays and face the possibility of being returned to the United States or requesting quarantine in Mexico,” they warned.

“At some U.S. ports of entry, the hours of operation have changed; check the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) port of entry waiting times website for additional information,” they added.

Finally, the U.S. authorities recalled that guests requiring accommodation due to essential business activities may be accommodated in hotels with a maximum occupancy of 15% and may be asked to provide a letter from the employer certifying the nature of their business.

Other non-resident foreign nationals currently staying in hotel accommodation have been asked to return home immediately, remembering that individuals showing respiratory symptoms will be referred to the health authorities.

The Ministry of Health (SSA) reported on Sunday, May 10, that the accumulated COVID-19 infections in Mexico are 35,022 cases. Since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 3,465 fatalities. The United States today confirmed 1.329,885 cases and 79,531 deaths.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments