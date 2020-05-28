The process of reactivation of businesses in Yucatán will take place in 3 stages

With Yucatecan health as a priority, the gradual return to activities will consist of three stages, denominated “waves”.

The first “wave” does not yet have an implementation date (but it is tentatively contemplated to start on June 1). During this first wave, the construction industry will begin activities.

The “waves” will be determined by the Yucatan State Traffic Light, which will be published every Thursday by the State Health Secetariat (SSY), and will serve to corroborate the data on the behavior of the Federal Covid 19 Traffic Light pandemic.

In “wave” 1, which still does not have a start date, the controlled opening of corporate, professional services and media offices is foreseen.

Also, the return to activities of wholesale trade, manufacturing, real estate, rental and accommodation services.

In all the sites included in this first stage, a distance of 5 square meters needs to be established between people, so businesses of less than 150 square meters can attend only at the door and / or window.

In this sense, the working hours for non-essential businesses is only foreseen from Monday to Friday.

Restaurants

In “wave” 1, hotels will be able to operate at 10 percent capacity and only for business travelers, while in restaurants, barber shops, beauty parlors and health clinics, activity will be limited to 25 percent of capacity and only by reservation. Waiting on site will be prohibited.

In all cases, staggered opening and closing hours will be established by sector.

All businesses that want to reactivate operations must register on the website that the State Government has provided for this purpose, at: reactivacion.yucatan.gob.mx

All the hygiene protocols and technical guidelines specific to each industry, as well as material relevant to the public for reopening, can be found in this website.

Business and job managers who want to return to activities should fill out a form and download and accept the protocols for their industry and business. Those who register will obtain a unique folio number, for follow-up during the reopening period.

Hotels

In wave 2, which does not have a start date either, hotels will be able to operate at 15 percent capacity and only for business purposes, while in restaurants, barber shops, beauty parlors and health clinics, activity will be limited to 50 percent of its capacity and only with reservation. Waiting will be prohibited.

In all the businesses included in this second stage, a distance of 4 square meters needs o be established between people.

In “wave” 3, which does not have a start date either, schools and educational services, places of entertainment and culture, bars and shopping malls, as well as temples and religious centers, would join this gradual reopening.

The hotels will be able to operate at 25 percent capacity and will be able to receive tourists.

The activity of restaurants, barber shops, beauty parlors and health clinics will increase to 75 percent, always with reservation.

At a meeting between the 32 states and representatives of the Federal Government, with the coordination of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, who chairs the Health Commission of the National Conference of Governors (Conago), it was agreed to carry out this gradual and periodic process of reopening of the economy in the different states, according to their specific needs.

This process in Yucatan has the support of experts in public health and epidemiology, as well as representatives of the different productive sectors.

