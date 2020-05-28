The process of reactivation of businesses in Yucatán will take place in 3 stages

With Yucatecan health as a priority, the gradual return to activities will consist of three stages, denominated “waves”.
The first “wave” does not yet have an implementation date (but it is tentatively contemplated to start on June 1). During this first wave, the construction industry will begin activities.
The “waves” will be determined by the Yucatan State Traffic Light, which will be published every Thursday by the State Health Secetariat (SSY), and will serve to corroborate the data on the behavior of the Federal Covid 19 Traffic Light pandemic.
In “wave” 1, which still does not have a start date, the controlled opening of corporate, professional services and media offices is foreseen.
Also, the return to activities of wholesale trade, manufacturing, real estate, rental and accommodation services.
In all the sites included in this first stage, a distance of 5 square meters needs to be established between people, so businesses of less than 150 square meters can attend only at the door and / or window.
In this sense, the working hours for non-essential businesses is only foreseen from Monday to Friday.
Restaurants
In “wave” 1, hotels will be able to operate at 10 percent capacity and only for business travelers, while in restaurants, barber shops, beauty parlors and health clinics, activity will be limited to 25 percent of capacity and only by reservation. Waiting on site will be prohibited.
In all cases, staggered opening and closing hours will be established by sector.
All businesses that want to reactivate operations must register on the website that the State Government has provided for this purpose, at: reactivacion.yucatan.gob.mx
All the hygiene protocols and technical guidelines specific to each industry, as well as material relevant to the public for reopening, can be found in this website.
Business and job managers who want to return to activities should fill out a form and download and accept the protocols for their industry and business. Those who register will obtain a unique folio number, for follow-up during the reopening period.
Hotels
In wave 2, which does not have a start date either, hotels will be able to operate at 15 percent capacity and only for business purposes, while in restaurants, barber shops, beauty parlors and health clinics, activity will be limited to 50 percent of its capacity and only with reservation. Waiting will be prohibited.
In all the businesses included in this second stage, a distance of 4 square meters needs o be established between people.
In “wave” 3, which does not have a start date either, schools and educational services, places of entertainment and culture, bars and shopping malls, as well as temples and religious centers, would join this gradual reopening.
The hotels will be able to operate at 25 percent capacity and will be able to receive tourists.
The activity of restaurants, barber shops, beauty parlors and health clinics will increase to 75 percent, always with reservation.
At a meeting between the 32 states and representatives of the Federal Government, with the coordination of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, who chairs the Health Commission of the National Conference of Governors (Conago), it was agreed to carry out this gradual and periodic process of reopening of the economy in the different states, according to their specific needs.
This process in Yucatan has the support of experts in public health and epidemiology, as well as representatives of the different productive sectors.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Trump shares video of cowboy activist saying ‘the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat’ (VIDEO)
Donald Trump has approvingly promoted a video.
-
New tropical hotspot may emerge in Atlantic amid busy hurricane season start
Two tropical storms have already formed.
-
The Maya train will run on an elevated bridge in Playa del Carmen
The Maya Train project promoted by.
-
Yucatan creates certificate of good practices in tourism to generate travelers’ confidence
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 28, 2020).- The.
-
AMLO’s morning conference. Reading between the lines.
MEXICO CITY In a morning conference.
-
Body in an advanced state of decomposition is found inside a house in Motul
MOTUL, YUCATÁN (May 28, 2020).- The.
-
Wildfires have already covered 8,700 hectares in Mexico so far this year
David León Romero, the National Coordinator.
-
Mexico, the worst crisis in 88 years is coming
Banxico expects a deep decline in.
-
Thousands of African migrants are stranded at Mexico’s southern border
NEWSY.- Mexico’s southern border has become.
-
German company Bosch ready to restart operations in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – German automotive.
Leave a Comment