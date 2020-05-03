The nursery of organized crime.

MEXICO (La Vanguardia news) – A new video has appeared on social networks showing a new child “sicario” -hitman- supposedly from the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS), who is identified as ‘El Chonito.’

In recent months, media has been filled with images of children and adolescents who have been integrated into the ranks of organized crime.

Such is the case of ‘Juanito Pistolas,’ in the state of Tamaulipas, a 16-year-old sicario, member of the “Tropa del Infierno” (Hell’s Troop), the armed wing of the Northeast Cartel, who was killed during a confrontation with the Mexican law enforcement.

There are also women, such as Joselyn Alejandra, aka ‘La Flaca,’ a sicario for the Gulf Cartel (CDG). Her greatest enemies, “Los Metros” sought her out and killed her.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that a child hitman appears on social networks, where the cartel with the most frequent in publishing videos is the Sinaloa cartel, making it clear that they have no problem employing children in their criminal activities.

A few weeks ago, we saw ‘El plebito’ who, with large-caliber weapons, claimed to be from the people of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. In the vide, it is evident the lack of experience since the child cannot even hold the powerful weapons.

#Mexico VIDEOS



ESTOS SON LOS NIÑOS DEL NARCO…



EN UN PAÍS DONDE LOS PRESIDENTES SE ROBAN LA RIQUEZA, LOS RECURSOS, LAS OPORTUNIDADES DE ESTUDIO Y TRABAJO…



ARROJANDO A LA NIÑEZ Y LA JUVENTUD QUE BUSCA DARLE A SUS FAMILIAS UNA VIDA DIGNA, A LA CLOACA DEL NARCOTRAFICO… pic.twitter.com/FfKHacZ1wO — TH3PR3D4TH0R Mxx (@fernand17704066) February 13, 2020

Those videos and publications, confirms the versions that the Sinaloa Cartel is reinforcing its ranks with younger members.

Source: La Vanguardia Noticias

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







