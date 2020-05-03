The number of COVID-19 detection tests increases in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 3, 2020)- Given the acceleration of contagion characteristic of Phase 3 of the Coronavirus Contingency, the Health Secretariat of the Yucatan State Government has ordered the expansion of surveillance coverage of this virus, increasing the number of tests carried out throughout the state.

This action will allow medical personnel, specialists and public health experts, to have more and better information for the analysis, investigation and monitoring of the COVID-19 behavior in Yucatan, and achieve a better timely detection of new infections.

The Yucatan state government does not want to wait until Coronavirus cases overwhelm the health institutions in Mérida or any other region of the state, they want to avoid chains of infection.

In this way, the Ministry of Health in the State is carrying out tests, not only on cases detected as suspects through health institutions or different forms of citizen communication such as the Meditoc application, the exclusive 800YUCATAN line or the Health Chat , via Facebook or any other social network; but also random tests are being carried out in strategic sectors such as health personnel, public security personnel and essential business personnel who have permission to operate during the current Coronavirus contingency.

It should be noted that random tests are also being carried out in municipalities and communities in the interior of the state, for which reason the Ministry of Health makes an attentive call to the municipal authorities and to the directors and managers of all the essential companies to cooperate with the health department personnel to carry out the tests that aim to protect the health of all Yucatecans.







