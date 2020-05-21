The “New Normality” for tourism in Cancun

Regardless of the type of tourism business, everyone must comply with cleaning and disinfection surfaces and objects of common use, correct hand washing, and other filters.

CANCUN, Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico) – To prevent and mitigate the risks of contagion from Covid-19, the Ministry of Tourism, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, has established recommendations for the tourism sector in Cancun.

Those recommendations base on a “traffic light” by region, which establishes a strategy for the reopening of social, educational, and economic activities.

Within this framework, regardless of the type of tourism business, everyone must comply with actions for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects of common use, correct hand washing, filters, training of business personnel, and use of personal protection equipment.

Authorities also specify that workers who have confirmation of Covid-19 or exposed to the virus, will not report to work to prevent the spread of the disease in the workplace.

Air transport must clean and disinfect counters, airport transit areas, documentation areas, and waiting rooms. The same applies to the boarding process and onboard measures, identification of persons with symptoms, and sanitization of the aircraft.

Hotels will follow the same hygiene actions in pools, lobbies, lounges, rooms, restaurants, and bars.

Restaurants will focus their attention on the kitchen, food bar and buffet. Hygiene measures must be aplied to the restaurant(s) access, and healthy distance between diners must apply at all times.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments