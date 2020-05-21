The “New Normality” for tourism in Cancun

Regardless of the type of tourism business, everyone must comply with cleaning and disinfection surfaces and objects of common use, correct hand washing, and other filters.
CANCUN, Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico) – To prevent and mitigate the risks of contagion from Covid-19, the Ministry of Tourism, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, has established recommendations for the tourism sector in Cancun.
Those recommendations base on a “traffic light” by region, which establishes a strategy for the reopening of social, educational, and economic activities.
Within this framework, regardless of the type of tourism business, everyone must comply with actions for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects of common use, correct hand washing, filters, training of business personnel, and use of personal protection equipment.
Authorities also specify that workers who have confirmation of Covid-19 or exposed to the virus, will not report to work to prevent the spread of the disease in the workplace.
Air transport must clean and disinfect counters, airport transit areas, documentation areas, and waiting rooms. The same applies to the boarding process and onboard measures, identification of persons with symptoms, and sanitization of the aircraft.
Hotels will follow the same hygiene actions in pools, lobbies, lounges, rooms, restaurants, and bars.
Restaurants will focus their attention on the kitchen, food bar and buffet. Hygiene measures must be aplied to the restaurant(s) access, and healthy distance between diners must apply at all times.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
4 year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Ticul, Yucatan
In the municipality of Ticul, Yucatan,.
-
Zepeda Patterson’s harsh editorial about AMLO in El Pais.
On April 22, AMLO said that.
-
Yucatecan Hotels prepare to reopen with ‘Covid-19 Free’ certification
The Yucatan hotel sector will reopen.
-
State Government equips public hospitals with cutting-edge technology
The State Government continues to strengthen.
-
By a mistake of his party MORENA AMLO shares porn site
Morena’s Nation Project redirects to an.
-
Yucatan will defend investments in clean energy
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 21, 2020).- The.
-
In the middle of pandemic, Trump congratulates daughter Tiffany on finishing law school
People (May 21, 2020).- President Donald Trump joked.
-
US starts flights to take deported migrants to Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S..
-
Renewable energy companies win round one against AMLO’s government
Wind and solar projects may resume.
-
Mexican doctors cited coronavirus as a ‘probable cause’ on 4,577 death certificates
More than 4,500 death certificates in.
Leave a Comment