The Maya train will run on an elevated bridge in Playa del Carmen

The Maya Train project promoted by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will be elevated and its tracks will be parallel to the bridge that crosses the city of Playa del Carmen from south to north on the boulevard of the same name.

In this regard, the journalist Rosario Ruiz Canduriz released an interview with Raúl Bermúdez Arreola, deputy director of strategic policies and inter-institutional linkage of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), who would have confirmed that this is a work where all existing spaces will be used.

He explained that the Maya Train will cross the city next to the vehicular bridge, on the sea side, while the underpasses will be spaces where shops, recreational activities, parking lots and connections to the bike path will be installed, this will allow locals and tourists to access the stations in this form of transport.

The project contemplates building an engineering work, said the representative of Fonatur due to conditions such as two and up to three tracks, as well as two 600-meter ramps where it rises -or descends- to reach 5.50 meters of elevated bridge level, starting from Avenida Petempich to Centro Maya.

Subsequently, the train will run in the middle of the federal highway ridge, in a higher level than the current vehicular bridges because cargo wagons wll run too.

Environmental Protection

However, the central ridge of the federal highway has trees and is the passage of wild animals such as jaguars, to which the official replied that the idea is to have an elevated bridge from Playa to Tulum.

That would be a long elevated bridge taking into account that the distance between Playa del Carmen and Tulum is 65 kilometers (40 miles).

Finally, the topic of the sub-bridges was discussed, and the official said that these will be part of the project.

“There are 2.8 kilometers of sub-bridges that we are going to make part of the Maya Train station and we are going to develop many other commercial projects in this space, such as shops, stores, restaurants, hotels , clinics and welfare banks ”.

