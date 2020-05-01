“If you don’t need urgent care, don’t go to hospitals. The hardest days are coming.” – AMLO

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – López Obrador asked the population to be careful, to go where they are going to be treated immediately and not to go to a hospital where there are no beds and wait for them to vacate. “That is not convenient. We need you to go to a hospital to be treated”. AMLO said.

López Obrador called on citizens to avoid going to hospitals if it is not an emergency. He warned that the most difficult days of the pandemic are coming, the first two weeks of May, and that those infected with the new coronavirus must be allowed to be treated efficiently and quickly.

“It’s not much longer, we’re going to make this last effort to save ourselves,” (SIC) He acknowledged the Mexicans for heeding the call and asked them to continue the confinement.

“In the case of Mexico City, May 6 or 8 will be the most difficult point, these are the most difficult days, from there it will begin a descent (…) This is also a stimulus, this is comforting, in the case of the City, but we need to reach that point and begin to have a decline, to continue with the isolation measures, to continue acting as it has been done throughout the country,” he said in the morning press conference.

In that sense, he asked for a last effort to “tame the pandemic” and reiterated his call for Mexicans to go to hospitals where there are still beds, ventilators, and doctors available, to avoid hospital overcrowding.

“We are asking you to go to hospitals where there are beds, ventilators, doctors, where there is no saturation so that there is no waiting, loss of time, which is very important to save lives,” he said.

He said his administration is working in different areas of the country to avoid wasting time in transfers and hospitals.

He added that Mexico City, Cancun, Villahermosa, Sinaloa, and Tijuana, are the cities that require more beds.

“In the case of Mexico City, Cancun, Villahermosa, Tijuana, it is because we are already at the peak of the crisis, at the most critical time, but at the same time is where we will go down, according to the projections, in about ten days,” he said.

He also mentioned that there is an agreement with private hospitals to provide care for other types of diseases.

“The agreement with private hospitals is very useful. People need to know that they can go to these hospitals, not only the beneficiaries, but the population without social security can go to these private hospitals with which an agreement was signed and has more than 3,000 beds available, of course, for the care of certain diseases or illnesses”.

At the same time, he asked that if urgent care is not required, one should avoid going to hospitals, so as not to saturate them.

“It is also appropriate to say that if urgent care is not required for some ailment, that we should wait so we do not occupy beds, to give preference to those who most need medical care. That is also important, and the good behavior of citizens demonstrates we must continue taming this pandemic, we are going out for that, that’s why we are moving forward, despite the sorrows, by the behavior of people,” AMLO said.

During his speech, Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell said: “If the implemented measures are fulfilled, the projection will occur as planned. Thus, the peak of the Covid 19 epidemic will be on May 6, and then it will begin to decline. …] In the Valley of Mexico, the ISSSTE is already saturated, but there is a way to distribute the patients of Covid 19 to other hospitals”.

