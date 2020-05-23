The covid 19 curve does not yield in Yucatan

Yesterday, Yucatan registered 6 deaths and 41 new infections.
MERIDA Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) – Yesterday, Friday May 22nd, 2020, 41 new Coronavirus infections were detected:
20 in Mérida, 4 in Kanasín, 3 in Chemax, 2 in Acanceh, Hunucmá and Umán and 1 in Bokobá, Dzemul, Maxcanú, Oxkutzcab, Seyé, Tekom, Ticul and Tixméhuac.
There are now 1,378 positive cases in total, 12 of which are from another country or state. Six deaths were reported in the medical report:
A 53-year-old female native and resident of Acanceh.
A 53-year-old female from Progreso.
A 58-years-old female from Tetiz.
A 58-year-old male from Merida.
A 65-53-year-old male from Sahcabá, Hocabá.
A 78-year-old male from Acanceh.
A total of 139 people have died from the Coronavirus.
Of the 1,378 confirmed cases, 882 have already recovered, 231 are stable, isolated, and continuously monitored by SSY medical personnel; they present mild symptoms. One hundred twenty-six of the confirmed cases are hospitalized and in total isolation.
The age range of confirmed cases in the Yucatan is four months to ninety-four years.
The occupancy of hospital beds for patients with Covid-19 in Yucatan is 22%, while 26% of the beds in intensive care areas for these patients within the state health sector are currently in use.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Surveillance between Mexico and Belize is reinforced to avoid more infections
BELIZE (May 23, 2020).- Belizean authorities.
-
Brazil jumps to world No. 2 in coronavirus cases, behind the U.S. (VIDEO)
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil.
-
Mexican border cities are afraid the virus is coming from the U.S.
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Adrián Alonso.
-
Government video promoting poverty as a way of life circulates on social networks – Government says its not theirs.
Government video promoting poverty circulates on.
-
AMLO’s fight with the private initiative becomes political.
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Mexico with a new record number of deaths in one day;
As of yesterday, May 22, 2020,.
-
Coronavirus related conspiracy theories spread across the internet
Depending on who you talk to,.
-
Three arrested in possession of drugs at the Mérida-Cancún highway
Valladolid, Yucatan (May 21, 2020).- Despite.
-
Report says a panther prowls around the Cabo Norte residential complex
MERIDA, YUCATAN (May 21, 2020).- Residents.
-
Despite a series of irregularities, the Mexican government awarded contracts worth millions to this company
The food provided by these companies.
Leave a Comment